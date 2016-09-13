Mayoral race is a neck and neck struggle in Bellingen

CLOSE CALL: The mayoral race is going down the the wire in Bellingen.

UNLIKE Nambucca, the mayoral contest in Bellingen is too close to call with a number of front runners neck and neck for the top job.

The latest results indicate it's anybody's game up in the Bellingen valley.

The virtual tally room as of yesterday afternoon had Greens member Dominic King out in front with 27.26% of the 7602 formal votes counted, clinching the lead from independent Steve Jenkins by 1.56%.

Independent Steve Klipin is sitting on 15.32% of the vote followed by Les Wells on 14.85% and Desmae Harrison on 11.09%.

The councillor contest is shaping up to be just as tight as the mayoral race.

At this stage in the count, the figures show the Greens party group is looking likely to install a candidate onto the incoming council, doubling their quota needed to secure one of the coveted spots.

Candidates from Groups A and G are also poised to take up a councillor mantle in Bellingen as both groups have exceeded their quotas.

The final results are expected to be announced later this week.