26°
Sport

Matty's Olympic dream isn't just big air

19th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
Coffs Harbour's Matthew Cox is quickly climbing up the world's Big Air Snowboarding rankings and has an eye on an Olympics berth in 2018.
Coffs Harbour's Matthew Cox is quickly climbing up the world's Big Air Snowboarding rankings and has an eye on an Olympics berth in 2018. Camilla Rutherford/Getty Images

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH the sun and the surf so prevalent on the Coffs Coast, it's highly unusual for a local to be chasing a Winter Olympics dream.

But when Matty Cox took out the Jossi Wells Invitational Big Air in New Zealand on one of the largest Big Air jumps seen on the World Snowboard Tour for 2016, the 18-year-old clinched the right to try to qualify for the Australian team competing in Pyeongchang in 2018.

It capped off an interesting U-turn year for the former Jetty High student, who, in the past, has been considered a halfpipe competitor.

Halfpipe and Big Air are very different disciplines and few compete in both.

Yet last year, fate intervened while Cox started training with the NSWIS team in Perisher, where there is no competition-sized halfpipe to train in.

In the winter the young gun trained predominantly with slopestyle competitors and discovered a new side to his riding. Matty became more comfortable on big jumps and his trick repertoire grew.

Now, with the confidence of strong results behind him, Matty has raised his ranking on the WSPL (World Snowboarding Points List).

The national body has granted him a discretionary placement in the first World Cup event of the Olympic qualification period in Milan.

He isn't guaranteed a start at this event - Matty is the fifth reserve at this stage.

It's 16 months until the Winter Olympics in South Korea but this snowboarder is a big chance of getting there.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  big air coffs harbour matty cox snowboarding winter olympics

Matty's Olympic dream isn't just big air

Matty's Olympic dream isn't just big air

WITH the sun and the surf so prevalent on the Coffs Coast, it's highly unusual for a local to be chasing a Winter Olympics dream.

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows

Sex with a cow: shocking case hits court

Allan Kenneth Brookes has been found guilty of bestiality and multiple child sex offences. FILE PHOTO

He'll be sentenced in November for bestiality and child sex offences

A token of thanks for Community Champion

WORTHY RECIPIENT: Lifeline's Lyn Anderson receives a gift from Deb Mauger, of Parrys Jewllers.

Community Champion of the month Lyn Anderson receives gift

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Bush fire burns near Pacific Highway

Rural Fire Service NSW - Kingscliff Branch Photo: Scott Powick DAILY NEWS TWE140815rfs

Fire burning near Pacific Highway

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Bonville Paradise

386 Gleniffer Road, Bonville 2450

House 3 2 5 $629,000

This pristine and private property located in sought-after Bonville, is a tucked-away gem. The authentic 3 bedroom log cabin, built from local timber, sits on a...

A Home with Harmony

5 Bicknell Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 $459,000 ...

Perfectly located in a family orientated neighbourhood, this home has been modernised and is well appointed, looking for a new family to enjoy this immaculately...

Modern Home in Sought After Location

8 Brennan Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $539,000

Absolutely immaculate and meticulously maintained, this home presents like new...In fact it basically is. Architecturally designed and quality built just 12 months...

&quot;Stunning North Sapphire Location&quot;

35 Water Gum Cl, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $679,000

Walk in and feel at home in this beautiful quality brand new 4 bedroom home. Light bright and very spacious it features a fabulous open plan kitchen dining and...

&quot;Level Living&quot;

5 Lady Belmore Dr, Toormina 2452

House 4 1 2 $429,000

Don't miss the chance to see this lovely level family home that is close to schools and shopping centres. All bedroom offer built in robes and a new kitchen has...

Unique Design, Immaculate Presentation, Beachside Location

3/22 Brunswick Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $449,000

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom townhouse is ideally located at Macauleys Headland. One of Coffs Harbour's fastest growing and high demand beachside...

Solid Beachside Unit

4/11 Columbus Circuit, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

This solidly constructed two bedroom unit is ready to move straight into.Complimented by the fresh paintwork and modern kitchen this property will appeal to both...

Absolute beachfront, multiple income streams...

19 Shell Cove Lane, Korora 2450

House 7 4 4 $1,950,000

Just minutes north of Coffs Harbour's beautiful Jetty Foreshores is 19 Shell Cove Lane situated in the stunning Korora Bay. With the distinct advantage of dual...

Neat &amp; complete...you&#39;re perfect chance to break the rent cycle!

8 Kurrajong Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $299,000 ...

The owners are off on a trip of a lifetime around Australia! So with some reluctance this much loved and well maintained family home is now being offered to the...

Rural lifestyle - 108 acres...

354 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

Rural 6 2 2 $920,000 ...

Immaculately kept lush green paddocks roll before you neatly divided with hardwood posts and horse friendly electric fencing. The 108 acres is partly cleared with...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest