Masseur faces court on rape, sexual assault charges

A MASSEUR accused of sexual assault and rape by some female clients has faced the District Court in Sydney.

Timothy Moffatt, then 66, was arrested at his Coffs Harbour remedial massage parlour in 2014.

He faces two charges of indecent assault and one of sexual intercourse without consent.

One of his alleged victims gave evidence before a court closed to the public and media at the Downing Centre in Sydney on Thursday.

A non-publication order has been issued to protect the identities of Moffatt's alleged victims.

Further evidence is expected to be heard before an open court on Monday.

Mr Moffatt's bail remains refused.

