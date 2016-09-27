Man wanted on outstanding warrant in Northern Rivers

TWEED Byron Police are asking the community to keep a look out for a male offender by the name of John Dennis Gurney.

He was born on May 2, 1989 and is currently wanted by Tweed Byron Police on three outstanding NSW arrest warrants and additional Queensland arrest warrants.

John Dennis Gurney is wanted by Tweed Byron Police Contributed

His whereabouts are currently unknown, but it is believed he has connections to Coffs Harbour NSW and Southport QLD.

He was last seen in Byron Bay on September 12.

He may be driving a white Hyundai I20, hire car bearing Victoria registration 1DI6QP.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of him they can contact the Tweed Byron Local Area Command on 07 5536 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.