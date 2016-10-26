Man suffers severe facial injury in CBD assault

CRIME SCENE: A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Coffs Harbour last night.

A MAN, aged in his mid 30s, suffered serious wounds to his face in an assault in the Coffs Harbour city centre last night.

Emergency services were called to Moonee St at 9.10pm.

Ambulance Media said paramedics arrived to find a man, aged in his 30s, had suffered a severe injury to his face.

He was treated at the scene and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police are investigating the assault and it is understood the man may have been kicked multiple times in the head.

A crime scene was set-up at the location and police are yet to release full details on the incident.

Officers found a number of items at the scene including a mobile phone that were retained as evidence exhibits.