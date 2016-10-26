28°
News

Man suffers severe facial injury in CBD assault

26th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
CRIME SCENE: A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Coffs Harbour last night.
CRIME SCENE: A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Coffs Harbour last night. Frank Redward

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN, aged in his mid 30s, suffered serious wounds to his face in an assault in the Coffs Harbour city centre last night.

Emergency services were called to Moonee St at 9.10pm.

Ambulance Media said paramedics arrived to find a man, aged in his 30s, had suffered a severe injury to his face.

He was treated at the scene and transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Police are investigating the assault and it is understood the man may have been kicked multiple times in the head.

A crime scene was set-up at the location and police are yet to release full details on the incident.

Officers found a number of items at the scene including a mobile phone that were retained as evidence exhibits.

Photos
View Gallery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  assault city centre coffs clarence police coffs harbour crime scene man hospitalised moonee st

Sophie Collombet: How many walked past the dying student?

Sophie Collombet: How many walked past the dying student?

LOTS of people walked right past a naked Sophie Collombet on a park bench along the Brisbane River.

Appeal for information over assault on woman

Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault on a woman in Woolgoolga in February.

Police release description of man wanted over assault

Tributes paint bright picture of Coutts Crossing mum

Gay Ebeling from Woolworths speaks at the funeral of Jodie Spears.

Woolworths colleagues among mourners to pay tribute to Jodie Spears

Staring into the eye of a 36-tonne humpback

Coffs Harbour videographer Brett Vercoe has captured an extraordinarily close underwater encounter with humpback whales in Tonga.

Ultimate whale encounter captured by Coffs local Brett Vercoe.

Local Partners

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

MEL Small had already gone into labour when she learned of the tragic fate of her sister Jodie Spears.

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

The Facebook profile of Jodie Jeffs Spears, pictured with her husband James Spears.

"We thought of her a family, we feel like we've lost a sister."

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

  • TV

  • 26th Oct 2016 1:21 PM

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

Hugh Laurie will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

How Kristie blind-sided everyone to win Australian Survivor

Kristie Bennett wins Australian Survivor.

FAN favourite says she was underestimated by her competitors.

Neat &amp; Sweet

18 Jackwood Grove, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $355,000

Good things do come in small packages, and 18 Jackwood Grove is a perfect example! Constructed by Perry Homes in 2009, the home has been meticulously maintained...

NEW LISTING

46 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With generous open plan interiors, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and an ideal location in a tranquil estate surrounded by National park and bushland, this...

&quot;Large acreage close to the Beach&quot;

561A Solitary Is Way, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 7 $950,000

It is rare to come across a sizeable acreage so close to the beach and shopping centre of Moonee Beach. The home is perched on the highest point of the land with...

&quot;Peace &amp; Tranquility&quot;

17 Lyndhurst Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 4 $755,000

Positioned on a near level 2.6 acres, this lovely family home is situated in Heritage Park and currently one of the most sought after addresses. Located at the end...

CBD Cottage

18 Korff Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $395,000 ...

Situated on a level 1416sqm right in the heart of the Coffs Harbour CBD this property represents an outstanding opportunity to secure a large level land allotment...

Neat &amp; complete...you&#39;re perfect chance to break the rent cycle!

8 Kurrajong Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $299,000 ...

The owners are off on a trip of a lifetime around Australia! So with some reluctance this much loved and well maintained family home is now being offered to the...

Prized Woolgoolga headland location!

20 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 Auction

This beachside house is positioned to enjoy everything that the village of Woolgoolga has to offer. Superbly located on the lower end of the headland on Ocean...

A Value Packed Stunner In The City!

41 Robin Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a family looking for a spacious renovated home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go...

Sensational Sapphire Beach Style!

19B San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $549,000

Superbly designed and with it's fresh, stylish simplicity this generous and deceptive townhouse is fully equipped to let the good life begin! Positioned in what is...

GET SET FOR SUMMER!

1 Crystal Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $619,000

Located in the jewel of the northern beaches of Coffs Harbour, this superb family home is neat as a pin and ready for new owners. Lovingly cared for with not a...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Politicians promise homebuyers a helping hand

PROMISE: Canberra has plans to address housing affordability.

How Coffs can help fix housing affordability

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June