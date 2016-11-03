26°
News

Man shot dead by police after stabbing

3rd Nov 2016 11:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched following the death of a man during a confrontation with police, south of Coffs Harbour.

Police attempted to stop and arrest a man following a pursuit on the Pacific Highway, at Bonville near Coffs Harbour on Thursday about 9.45pm.

Police said that followed an earlier domestic-related incident at Port Macquarie in which a woman in her 20s was stabbed.

A 36-year-old man died following a confrontation with police.

A critical incident team from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident including the discharge of a police firearm.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading up to the man's death.

No further details are available at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ 

Topics:  bonville coffs clarence critical incident nsw police police pursuit shooting

Man shot dead by police after stabbing

Man shot dead by police after stabbing

A MAN has been shot by police, south of Coffs Harbour, tonight following a pursuit and an earlier domestic incident in Port Macquarie.

Discovering Awesomeness

Founder of Discovering Awesomeness of youth, Seetha Herath.

New program for Bellingen youth.

Learning essential skills

PUT DOWN ROOTS: Key Employment students at the Woolgoolga community gardens.

ARE you gaining skills in the hope of finding work in Woolgoolga.

Instinct earns Siera state spot

READY: Siera Poynter is ready to compete in the NSW state titles.

Coffs Coast athlete doesn't let deafness slow her down

Local Partners

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

Check out all the pictures from a big night at the Jacaranda Queen crowning.

Family's new arrival in face of tragedy

NEW ARRIVAL: The husband of the late Jodie Spears, James Spears, looks on with his sisters-in-law Mel Small and Kylie Murdoch with Mel's new baby Brodie. Jodie Spears passed away the night before her sister gave birth.

Date set for the funeral of crash victim Jodie Spears

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

GLAMOUR magazine will honour Bono at their annual Women of the Year event.

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles records video message for terminally ill fan

Beachfront land...

6 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $750,000-$790...

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this is the last full size beach front lot available and offers a beachside...

Beachfront land...

6a Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $380,000

Located just 9kms north of Coffs Harbour in award winning North Sapphire Beach Estate, this newly subdivided land offers a beachside lifestyle second to none. ...

Luxury beachfront lot...

4a/1 Beach Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000 ...

Luxury beachfront lot in the popular North Sapphire Estate. Located in an exclusive enclave opposite the beach reserve, this privately gated community represents...

Neat and tidy villa in a convenient location

1/107 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $280,000 ...

This low maintenance brick and tile villa is perfectly positioned within Coffs Harbour and offers a peaceful setting as it is placed at the end of a cul-de-sac...

SPACIOUS LIVING CLOSE TO THE BEACH

2 Campbell Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 1 $416,000

This spacious two storey home is situated on a level 690m2 block in a quiet family friendly street, just a short walk to the beach. Elevated to capture cooling sea...

Terrific Townhouse in a Fabulous Location

5/22 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $419,000

Walk in and feel right at home in this contemporary townhouse positioned moments from glorious patrolled beaches, major shopping centre and fabulous...

Affordable Beachside Residence

1/5 Beachfront Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

4 2 2 Price on...

This is a rare opportunity to buy into a multi million dollar exclusive, private and secure beachfront enclave. Experience spacious light filled living in this 4...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

DECEASED ESTATE

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 2 2 Auction 26th...

If you have been searching for a property with unlimited potential then this 4 bedroom home is an ideal restoration project. Why pay for someone else's renovation...

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!