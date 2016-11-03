Man shot dead by police after stabbing

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched following the death of a man during a confrontation with police, south of Coffs Harbour.

Police attempted to stop and arrest a man following a pursuit on the Pacific Highway, at Bonville near Coffs Harbour on Thursday about 9.45pm.

Police said that followed an earlier domestic-related incident at Port Macquarie in which a woman in her 20s was stabbed.

A 36-year-old man died following a confrontation with police.

A critical incident team from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident including the discharge of a police firearm.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

All information will be provided to the Coroner who will determine the cause of death and make any findings about the events leading up to the man's death.

No further details are available at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/