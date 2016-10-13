Man seriously injured in home invasion

POLICE are appealing for assistance after a home invasion in Bowraville left a man seriously injured.



Three unknown offenders forced their way into a home on Tank Road, Bowraville on Thursday bout 5.30am.

Police said a 54-year-old man inside the home was confronted by the three men, one of whom was armed with a machete type weapon.

The man with the weapon struck the victim twice to the head, causing two wounds, before striking him to the right forearm, almost severing his arm.

Another blow to the victim's lower back caused another severe wound.

The three men then stole the victim's Harley Davidson motorcycle from the home. They placed the motorcycle in the rear of a blue Holden Commodore ute, registration BX80DD (NSW), which they also stole from the home.

The victim notified neighbours and was conveyed to Macksville Hospital before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for surgery.

The injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Police from Mid North Coast Local Area Command commenced inquiries into the incident.

Two of the offenders had their faces covered at the time of the incident. The man armed with the weapon did not have his face covered. He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.