Man dies after single vehicle accident at Sandy Beach

2nd Jan 2017 10:00 PM
A man has died in a single vehicle at Sandy Beach tonight.
A man has died in a single vehicle at Sandy Beach tonight.

A MAN has died following a single vehicle accident at Sandy Beach tonight. 

The 28-year-old was the sole occupant of a Mazda sedan that rolled several times on Holloways Rd after the vehicle left the roadway around 6.30pm. 

Coffs Clarence Police Acting Inspector Bob White said paramedics and police on scene attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced deceased on arrival at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. 

A crash scene investigation into the accident is being conducted. 

It is understood the vehicle was travelling east at the time. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  car accident coffs coast fatal crash sandy beach

