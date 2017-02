The driver, aged in his late teens, was taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus after sustaining a cut.

A MALE has been transported to Coffs Harbour Health Campus after a Jucy van rolled off the Pacific Highway near Emerald Beach.

After 11.30 this morning the van veered into the Emerald Beach off ramp and the driver, aged in his late teens, sustained a cut to his leg according to an Ambulance media spokesperson.

A second male occupant was not required to be taken to hospital.

The van is believed to have been travelling northbound in the 110km zone when the accident took place.