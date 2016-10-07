27°
Man in court on kidnapping and assault charges

Claudia Jambor | 7th Oct 2016 2:56 PM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man near Coffs Harbour.

The 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Grafton and later charged with take and detain a person with intent to obtain advantage cause grievous bodily harm, reckless grievous bodily harm and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

The charges come after a six-day police investigation into an incident that occurred on the afternoon of Friday September 23 in Ulong.

A 26-year-old man attended a Pine Ave address where, police will allege, a 50-year-old man at the home assaulted the younger man, punching him in the face a number of times before threatening him with a knife and then continuing to assault him.

The older man allegedly threatened the younger man not to leave the premises, where the younger man remained until Saturday, September 24.

Eventually, the younger man left the home and three days later on Wednesday September 29, reported the incident to police.

He was treated at Grafton hospital for a broken jaw as well as cuts and bruises.

The 50-year-old appeared in Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on November 8.

Investigations are continuing.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence, court, crime, kidnapping

