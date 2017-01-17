Man dies in house fire at Nambucca Heads

HOUSE FIRE: A man died in a house fire at Nambucca Heads this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander for Mid North Coast, Inspector Tony Lenthall, said crews from Nambucca, Macksville, Bowraville and the Rural Fire Service raced to Grevillea Cl about 8.30am.

Inspt. Lenthall said neighbours reported someone was possibly inside the burning building, which led to a search by crews.

"They did find one male occupant,” he said.

Inspt. Lenthall said the man was taken to hospital.

Smoke billows from the house fire at Nambucca Heads this morning.

NSW Police Media confirmed the man, yet to be formally identified, had died.

Inspt. Lenthall said "firies worked really hard” and were inside the house while it was on fire to search for the occupant.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined and a police investigation had been launched.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.