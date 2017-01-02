Man charged over alleged New Year's assault

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital after he was knocked unconscious in the alleged assault.

UPDATE: A MAN has been charged and another remains in hospital with serious head injuries after an altercation in Coffs Harbour yesterday.

Police said two men became involved in an argument outside a hotel on the Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour on Saturday about 1.50am.

It is alleged a 24-year-old man punched a 36-year-old man causing him to fall to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and established a crime scene.

The younger man had already fled, police said.

The older man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to Coffs Health Campus.

He was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital where he remains with a fractured skull.

Following inquires, it is alleged the younger man had also assaulted two hotel employees.

Just after 8.05am on Monday, the 24-year-old man attended Coffs Harbour Police Station and spoke with investigators.

He was arrested and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of common assault, offensive conduct, and fail to leave licensed premises.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 30.

MONDAY 3PM: A MAN has been taken to hospital after an alleged assault occurred in Moonee St, Coffs Harbour on New Years Day.

An ambulance arrived on the scene around 2.10am on January 1 after the man, aged in his mid-30s, was allegedly assaulted.

According to NSW Ambulance media, the man was knocked unconscious for a few minutes and was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are currently under way.