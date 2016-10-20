Man charged after hospital windows smashed

A MAN is set to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court after allegedly smashing windows at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

Just before 1.30pm on Wednesday, a 34-year-old man attended the Coffs Harbour Health Campus allegedly armed with a machete.

It's alleged he smashed nine windows near the entrance of the hospital, then left in his car.

Following an investigation, police attended a house in Beryl St about 8.30am this morning to speak to the man.

Police also allege the man became aggressive towards police and was arrested.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with malicious damage and resist arrest. He was refused bail ahead of his court appearance this afternoon.