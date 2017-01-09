Man arrested for obscene exposure in front of families

ARREST: The man has been given conditional bail and will appear in court late January charged with wilful and obscene exposure and behave in offensive manner in or near a public place.

A 72-year-old man has been charged with wilful exposure after committing an indecent act in front a number of families in Bellingen on Saturday.

Police were called at about 3pm on January, 7, where a few families were gathered at a reserve on Hammond Street.

They allegedly witnessed the man naked and committing an indecent act.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with wilful and obscene exposure and behave in offensive manner in or near a public place.

He was given conditional bail and will appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, January 30.