Man charged over alleged glassing at Coffs Harbour pub

A MAN has been charged after allegedly glassing another man in the face at a Coffs Harbour pub during Sunday night's NRL grand final.

At 8pm yesterday, police were called to a local establishment where an altercation between a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had occurred.

Police will allege the 31-year-old man attacked the victim with a glass that left the 23-year-old with two chipped front teeth, swelling to his upper lip and the right eye. The victim also suffered a laceration to his left shoulder blade.

Following inquiries, police arrested the 31-year-old man and charged him with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was granted bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 24.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use their online reporting page.