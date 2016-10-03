25°
News

Man charged over alleged glassing at Coffs Harbour pub

3rd Oct 2016 8:56 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has been charged after allegedly glassing another man in the face at a Coffs Harbour pub during Sunday night's NRL grand final.

At 8pm yesterday, police were called to a local establishment where an altercation between a 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man had occurred.

Police will allege the 31-year-old man attacked the victim with a glass that left the 23-year-old with two chipped front teeth, swelling to his upper lip and the right eye. The victim also suffered a laceration to his left shoulder blade.

Following inquiries, police arrested the 31-year-old man and charged him with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was granted bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 24.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use their online reporting page.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  assault, coffs clarence police, coffs harbour, crime, glassing

Man charged over alleged glassing at Coffs Harbour pub

Man charged over alleged glassing at Coffs Harbour pub

A man has been charged over an alleged glassing at a Coffs Harbour pub on NRL grand final night.

Work on next section of Pacific Hwy upgrade to begin

Major work on the 35km section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale will be starting this month.

Earth and rock moving on Glenugie to Tyndale upgrade set to begin

Coffs motorists winning at the bowser

According to the NRMA's Bowser Buster page, Sydney drivers are currently paying 10 cents a litre more than Coffs Coast motorists for unleaded fuel.

Price of unleaded on Coffs Coast cheaper than Sydney at the moment

Police nab high speed driver on highway

Police caught a driver on the Pacific Hwy travelling at 170kmh.

Driver caught travelling at high speeds on Pacific Hwy at Glenugie

Local Partners

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: Camping grounds remain closed

CAMPING grounds remain closed as fire crews look to consolidate and deepen containment lines

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

Michelle Manning hangs on to the medal her daughter Nyree won in rowing at a previous transplant games. Michelle and her son are going back to the games representing a donor family after donating Nyree's organs after her death.

MICHELLE Manning still holds Nyree's silver medal with pride

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple reality show's core alliance.

  • TV

  • 3rd Oct 2016 9:45 PM

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Buy Separately or Together

2/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 3 1 2 $410,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 3 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $819,000 ...

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $995,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

Dual living with lovely mountain vista...

8 Nelson Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 3 2 $395,000 ...

In the friendly country village of picturesque Nana Glen a relaxing 23 minutes' drive from Coffs Harbour you'll find this charming home featuring French doors, the...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 Price Range...

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

New Listing

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $475,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Best of both worlds, serenity and close to amenities...

4 Topaz Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, whilst still enjoying local beaches, cafes and restaurants? This 3 bedroom country style home with bull nose...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record