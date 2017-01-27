Man 'armed with intent' steals guns from property

The 41-year-old is facing court today after breaking into a Woolgoolga property.

A MAN, 41, has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a commercial premises in Woolgoolga and stole two fire arms.

At around 1:30am yesterday the man, who was allegedly armed, broke into the building on Willis Rd and stole several items including the two guns.

Police later executed a search warrant on the man's Solitary Islands Way home in Sandy Beach and found the stolen items as well as a small amount of cannabis, according to Cofffs/Clarence LAC.

He was arrested at the scene and was charged with a range of offences, including break and enter, armed with intent to commit indictable offence, possessing an unauthorised fire arm, possessing ammunition without holding a licence, not keeping a fire arm safely, and possessing a prohibited drug.

The man is facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today.