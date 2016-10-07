27°
Crime watch on the Coffs Coast

7th Oct 2016 6:00 PM

A) Threatened with flame

A VICTORIAN man allegedly threatened to set fire to a local petrol station after becoming involved in an argument with another customer.

The 26-year-old was asked by staff to leave the Pacific Hwy petrol station after the argument, about 3am on Thursday.

The man allegedly pulled out a cigarette lighter and threatened to damage the petrol station.

Police were called but the man left before they arrived.

He returned about an hour later, allegedly threatening staff while again holding the lighter with its flame exposed.

Police allege they arrived to find him holding the lighter and a petrol bowser.

They allege he resisted their attempts to arrest him but was eventually restrained and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The man was charged with threatening to destroy or damage another person's property and resisting an officer in execution of duty.

He was refused bail and appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday.

B) Stolen iPad

A TEENAGER has been charged after an iPad was stolen from a Woolgoolga public school.

Police say the device was stolen during a break and enter last month.

Less than two weeks later, police were told the stolen iPad had been advertised for sale on social media.

Police spoke to the 15-year-old and later recovered the iPad from the buyer.

The young person was spoken to again on Thursday, and was charged with receiving or disposing of stolen property.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Children's Court on November 14.

C) Cultivating cannabis

A TOORMINA man was charged with drug-related offences following a search on a home on Thursday.

Police executed a search warrant on the Bower Cres residence about 5pm, allegedly seizing a large amount of cannabis spread throughout multiple rooms.

The 37-year-old was arrested later that evening and charged with cultivating a prohibited plant, supplying cannabis and possessing a prohibited drug.

He man was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 31.

D) Prohibited weapon

A WOOLGOOLGA man was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit following a search on his vehicle on Thursday.

Police stopped the 46-year-old's vehicle on Boronia St, Sawtell, about 2.45am.

Police alleged a 'flick-style' knife was found during the search of the car.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on October 31.

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command, coffs habour, crime watch

