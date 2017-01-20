Look out for your puppies

PUPPY LOVE: Family dog Narla is healthy again after what was thought to be a deliberate poisoning.

CORINDI Beach residents are being warned to take extra care of their pets after a number of incidents thought to be deliberate poisonings.

One family has faced crippling financial hardship, with veterinary costs running into the thousands after their labrador puppy, Narla, was poisoned.

The puppy came into the family as a present for two special needs children as part of an early intervention program.

"We were prepared to make the financial sacrifice because Narla is a family member and for the sake of our fretting children,” said the children's mother, Naeisha Stannett.

As the laying of lethal bait is a criminal offence, people are recommended to record or make a mental note of people acting suspiciously.

Any information could help the police.

The suspicious death of another dog was uncovered by the Animal Protection Association of Australia, which is based at Corindi Beach.

The dog was found frothing at the mouth. Sadly, it died before treatment could be given.

Another resident found chicken necks in their yard on two occasions, uncertain if they were laced with poison or not.

"The baits are likely aimed at poisoning dogs, but children could be victims too,” said Sally Wilson, spokeswoman for APAA.

She said when walking dogs in public, people should make sure their dog did not eat food lying around, and that pets should be kept indoors for the time being to ensure their safety.

For more information call the Animal Protection Association on 0409 824 803.