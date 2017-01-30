34°
News

Lonely pensioner's heartbreaking search for fishing mate

Gemma Westacott
30th Jan 2017
South Australian pensioner Ray Johnstone has melted hearts across the country after posting a heartbreaking request online for a new fishing buddy.
South Australian pensioner Ray Johnstone has melted hearts across the country after posting a heartbreaking request online for a new fishing buddy. Gumtree

A SOUTH Australian pensioner has melted hearts across the country after posting a heartbreaking request online for a new fishing buddy.

Ray Johnstone, from Lewiston, in Adelaide's north, posted an advert on the Gumtree website explaining that he was a widower and looking for a new fishing partner after his former buddy died.

The post, which includes images of the picturesque fishing spots Ray frequents,  has already racked up 36,358 views, and caused a stir around the internet.

The post read: "My name is Ray Johnstone, Australian, I'm a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate. My previous fishing mate is now deceased.

"I am a land based fisherman I have all the gear for all types of fish that is required for land based fishing.

"What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with I am willing to share all costs, e.g. petrol, bait, and should you happen to own a boat willing to pay all ramp fees, but happy if you are also a land based fisherman."

You'll be happy to hear that the advert was a success, and Ray has indeed found a new fishing buddy.

Ray said he's "reasonably local" and they plan to meet this week.

"I have found a fishing partner. Gumtree called me and said the ad went viral," he told Nine.com.au.

