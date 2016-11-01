Locals Hardy and Bennett pair up for win

Mexican Mountain gets chased down by My Boy Louie in the second race at the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday, November 1.

LOCAL trainer Joanne Hardy paired up well with jockey Matthew Bennett in the first race of the day on Melbourne Cup day.

Bennett steered four-year-old brown mare Supreme Babe to a convincing four length win in the 1314m AJ Pipelines Maiden Plate.

The win marked the first placing for Supreme Babe since she rode a third place finish in Grafton on September 30.

Hardy had less luck with her other four-year-old brown mare Jetty Beach which finished seventh in the final race of the day, the 810m Coffs Coast Health Club Benchmark 45 Handicap.

Budding local trainer Brett Bellamy came close to a number of first place finishes but in the end had to settle for second at best.

Bellamy's Alamira finished second in the 810m Smartec Maiden Plate, 2.1 lengths behind winner Defrost.

His five-year-old bay gelding Magic Topaze also ran a second in the 810m Coffs Coast Health Club Benchmark 45 Handicap.

Magic Topaze was tailed by Bellamy's Tiaconi and Hidden Concept which respectively finished third and fourth.

Results

AJ PIPELINES MAIDEN PLATE (1314 METRES)

1st Supreme Babe (trainer Joanne Hardy, jockey Matthew Bennett)

2nd Sweet Nellie (Jodie Bohr, Belinda Hodder)

3rd Tylers Mistake (Colt Prosser, Mollie Partridge)

COOPERS SURF AUSTRALIA BENCHMARK 45 HANDICAP (1314 METRES)

1st My Boy Louie (Alan Ryan, Eric Cheung)

2nd Mexican Mountain (John Shelton, Ben Looker)

3rd Midnight Swing (Jodie Bohr, Raymond Spokes)

MORRISONS BETTA HOME LIVING CLASS 2 HANDICAP (1914 METRES)

1st Australia Art (Morgan Butler, Eric Cheung)

2nd Mystic Skies (Shane Everson, Olivia Pickering)

3rd Accord (Cathleen Rode, Ben Looker)

SMARTTEC MAIDEN PLATE (810 METRES)

1st Defrost (Julie Hodder, Belinda Hodder)

2nd Altamira (Brett Bellamy, Kyum Jin)

3rd The Big Sheila (Jodie Bohr, Raymond Spokes)

COFFS COAST HEALTH CLUB BENCHMARK 45 HANDICAP (810 METRES)

1st Wickedly Risque (Hilary Dew, Belinda Hodder)

2nd Magic Topaze (Brett Bellamy, Kyum Jin)

3rd Tiaconi (Brett Bellamy, Jaei Park)