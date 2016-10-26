Local stars making a Rally Australia splash

AWESOME: Woolgoolga driver Mark Beard will be among a number of local entrants racing in the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

THE list of entries for next month's Kennards Hire Rally Australia has been finalised and those looking for some local talent to support among the international stars coming to the Coffs Coast won't be disappointed.

Nathan Quinn in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo iX and Mark Beard driving a Subaru Impreza RS will be flying the Coffs Coast flag across the three days of racing.

The pair are both in the top 10 on the points table in the NSW Rally Championship while Bonville driver Mal Keough will also be chasing more points in the state championship.

Beard is currently leading the Techworkz Development Rally Series FWD series.

Continuing the local flavour in the Classic Rally Challenge which is also part of the Rally Australia extravaganza will be Mark Fitton with wife Carol beside him reading the pace notes.

The three days of racing around the Coffs Coast's forest roads and super special stages begin on November 18.

WRC DRIVERS

Kennards Hire Rally Australia

1. Sebastien Ogier

2. Jari-Matti Latvala

3. Thierry Neuville

4. Hayden Paddon

5. Mads Ostberg

6. Eric Camilli

9. Andreas Mikkelsen

12. Ott Tanak

20. Dani Sordo

37. Lorenzo Bertelli