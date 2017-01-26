30°
Local Reverend honoured with national medal

26th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
"It's about honouring the memory of those who served, that's all I've ever done,” said Reverend Graham Whelan.
"It's about honouring the memory of those who served, that's all I've ever done," said Reverend Graham Whelan.

HE MIGHT have just received a national honour, but Reverend Graham Whelan is nothing but humble.

"It's not about me. It's about honouring the memory of those who served, that's all I've ever done,” he says as he sits in his Coffs Harbour home, a cross hanging from his neck and his jacket emblazoned by medals.

"It's great when you've been doing something for a long time and it's appreciated. I guess that's what happens, doesn't it? Things just happen.”

Rev Whelan serves the seven nursing homes around the area and is a padre for a variety of organisations including the RSL, Air Force Association, Australian Artillery Association, Marine Rescue NSW, Returned and Services League of Australia, and many more.

Today he accepts an Order of Australia medal.

His outstanding contribution to the community all began when he was called on to fight for the country as a conscript of the Vietnam War, where he was in artillery.

Afterwards he studied for the ministry and entered into the area of looking after veterans, soon becoming padre for the RSL in Windsor.

After serving as a padre is places like Penrith and Bellingen over the next few years, in 2002 he settled into Coffs Harbour and became an ordained pastor at Lifehouse Church.

His first wife, who happened to be the great great granddaughter of Captain John Korff, wanted to retire here but just six weeks later she sadly passed away.

Rev Whelan says despite a heartbreaking beginning to living in the town, he's "totally enjoyed” living in Coffs.

He adds: "But this medal is all because of my lord Jesus, and Lifehouse Church who gave me the license for the RSL to actually do the work.”

"This honour is to remember the service of those who served in conflict to keep us free. They were prepared to give their youth and their lives for our way of life here in Australia. That's what I've been encouraging for all this time.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
The OAM winner and his outstanding contribution to the community all began when he was called on to fight for the country as a conscript of the Vietnam War.

