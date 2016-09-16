Local lifesavers honoured in Canberra

SIX surf lifesaving volunteers from Macksville/Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club were formally recognised at Parliament House for a life-threatening rescue.

Scott Balfour on Thursday accepted the National Rescue of the Month Award on behalf of the group for a dangerous rescue during a ferocious east coast low in June.

The award was presented by Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker during the quarterly Parliamentary Friends of Surf Life Saving event.

Scott played a key role in rescuing a 30-year-old experienced kayaker who had put himself in grave danger after heading out with a friend despite severe weather warnings.

The other lifesavers - Jason O'Donnell, Cathryn O'Donnell, Barry Clow, David Brunsdon and Peter Dyba - were all recognised for the Rescue of the Month Award for June.

The next awards event be held in December.