Local beauty inspires artists

1st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
ON THE WALL: Curator Abigail Moncrieff, with technicians David Senior and Glenn Cox in the background, hanging work for the Moonee Art exhibition.
ON THE WALL: Curator Abigail Moncrieff, with technicians David Senior and Glenn Cox in the background, hanging work for the Moonee Art exhibition. Trevor Veale

THE beauty of Moonee and the contrast of the local urban landscape inspired 15 of Australia's most prominent artists and painters to create new works.

On display until October 29 at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery, the "Paint My Place” exhibition features new and original works by Elisabeth Cummings, Myf Gullifer, Alan Jones, Ross Laurie, Steve Lopes, Euan McLeod, Reg Mombassa, Idris Murphy, Peter O'Doherty, Susan O'Doherty, Adrienne Richards, Isabel Ricketts, Amanda Penrose Hart, Luke Sciberras and Ann Thomson.

"The artists, who are mainly based in Sydney, were invited to a 10-day residency at Moonee Beach earlier this year,” said Cath Fogarty, council's cultural development, gallery and history services co-ordinator.

"The resulting works were inspired by a variety of landscapes - the natural beauty of Moonee Beach, local suburban landscapes and Coffs Harbour's cityscapes. The artworks were as varied as the subjects. The exhibition features landscapes in oil created outdoors, ceramic plates, sculptural installations and mixed media collages.

"It was a hugely successful artists' camp and we're all delighted with the more than 70 new works that are now starring in the Paint My Place' exhibition.”

Artist talks today 10am to noon, free entry, morning tea provided.

Coffs Coast Advocate
