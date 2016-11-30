Local beach gets a visit from surfing legend

RENOWNED surfing beaches along the North Coast were visited by an Australian surfing legend during a recent road trip, partnered with NRMA.

From the Gold Coast to Coffs Harbour, 1999 World Champion, Mark Occhilupo, along with NRMA, toured famous surfing beaches in NSW, raising awareness to some of the state's family and surfing holiday destinations that are hidden gems.

The week-long tour finished up at Darlington beach in Coffs Harbour late last week.

"I travel the world to surf, but some of the best is right here,” Mark said.

"The North Coast is rich in beaches and surfing, in all conditions.”

NRMA executive general manager of travel and touring, Paul Davies said the NRMA's partnership with Mark was designed to send a timely reminder to families that some of the world's best holiday destinations are in our own back yard.

Touring locations included the Gold Coast, Rainbow Bay/Byron Bay, Yamba and Coffs Harbour, some of the North Coast's famous surfing beaches.