24°
Sport

Lion cubs roar in grand final

Brad Greenshields
| 17th Sep 2016 10:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NO veterans, no worries. Coffs United's next generation showed it can match it with the club's great teams of the past with a hard nosed 4-2 victory over Urunga in North Coast Football's Mens Premier League grand final.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Coffs United Lions are the 2016 Mens Premier League champion after winning the North Coast Football grand final 4-2 against the Urunga Raiders. soccer C.ex Coffs International Stadium 17 September 2016 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Coffs United Lions are the 2016 Mens Premier League champion after winning the North Coast Football grand final 4-2 against the Urunga Raiders. soccer C.ex Coffs International Stadium 17 September 2016 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate Brad Greenshields

Striker Deng Mayak was the hero for the Lions scoring a hat-trick as the underdogs produced a display that broke down the usually concise Urunga play.

It was a night of high scoring in the Premier League grand finals with Boambee showing why it was the leading team all year in the women's competition with a 6-1 win over Maclean.

Urunga entered the Mens Premier League contest as the favourite of many pundits but Mayak served notice that Saturday night might not go to plan when he lobbed a long range shot over the keeper in the 18th minute.

The Raiders hit back 10 minutes before half time through Fabrice Wamara but just as Urunga thought it would go into the sheds with scores level Mayak struck again.

"We realised we weren't 100% on our game plan at half time but we thought let's fix it, so we went out there with great intentions to fix it but then we gave away the early goal," Raiders coach Peter Snow said.

That early second half strike that gave Coffs United a two goal lead was Mayak again who nodded in a header from just outside the six yard box less than five minutes after the resumption.

A reflex save from a header close to goal line by Josh Wiseman maintained the Coffs United lead before Urunga's Mayak nightmare continued.

This time it wasn't Deng but Gum who'd come off the bench and pounced on a loose back pass from Wamara to make it 4-1 and lift the United supporters among the healthy C.ex Coffs International Stadium crowd right out of their seats.

Minutes later Urunga was given some hope when Nick Mallett was given his marching orders courtesy of a second yellow card.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  boambee eagles, c.ex coffs international stadium, coffs united lions, maclean bobcats, north coast football, soccer, urunga raiders

Lion cubs roar in grand final

Lion cubs roar in grand final

COFFS United's next generation showed it can match it with the club's great teams of the past with a hard nosed 4-2 grand final victory over Urunga.

New school 'less like an institution'

MEETING A NEED: Gordon Amann announces the new Coffs Coast Alesco School, opening next year.

Coffs Coast Community College launches new school.

Unwell cruise ship passenger evacuated

The Pacific Jewel was hard to miss from Gallows.

A CRUISE ship stopped just off Coffs Harbour today

Fears more NSW hospitals could be privatised

The Baird Government has invited the private sector to make submissions to run five regional NSW public hospitals.

Workers lash out at plan to privatise five regional hospitals

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Jimmy Barnes names date for North Coast show

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will be performing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in December.

Legendary rocker to bring his story to local stage

Latest deals and offers

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

ADELE remembered her musical idol Amy Winehouse during her concert on Wednesday night on what would have been Amy's 33rd birthday

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views

22/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Perfect home for the retiree wanting that beachfront position, equinox apartments are the landmark Coffs Coast beachfront address and defined as being contemporary...

Refurbished 2 bedroom unit - hard to beat this one!...

15/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $229,000

Look no further! This two bedroom refurbished upstairs unit is a delight to market. All the work is done, updated kitchen with appliances, bathroom, decor and...

Two Homes, One Allotment, Ocean Views, Central Woolgoolga

21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 3 4 $1,100,000

Nestled on a 1011m2 allotment with DA approval going through for two separate titles and rear sealed lane plus street access should grab your attention. This...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new Coral home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

It&#39;s a Surfers Life

35 Ocean View Road, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 4 2 2 $750,000

If it's a surfers life, you are after, then this home ticks all the boxes, well designed for effortless living, with plenty of storage for all your boards and...

1012m2 Woolgoolga block, North facing, ocean &amp; island views

21 Nelson Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 $659,000

Woolgoolga is booming! And these north facing, island and ocean view blocks are selling fast. Boasting a huge 1012 m2 block, medium to high density Zoning and only...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE

74/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $229,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedroom home manufactured by TIMBERLINE HOMES is located in Gateway Lifestyle The...

EXCELLENCE IN HOME AND LOCATION

3 Rezeik Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $598,000

Whether you are an avid golfer, beach lover or just love to relax in your own home, this charismatic, split level, family home situated on a landscaped 915m2 block...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale