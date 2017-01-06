Lights, camera action Coffs

GRAND PRODUCTION: Kate Howat and Dave Horsley of the Screenwave International Film Festival.

FILM lovers on the Coffs Coast are gearing up to attend the 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival, launching today, with the opening night at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

SWIFF runs from today through to January 28 with a program of over 70 film screenings in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen. The festival sees actors, directors, and producers travelling to the Coffs Coast to connect with audiences as well as a number of special events and gala screenings. Full program and tickets swiff.com.au

THE 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival opens in style tonight at the Jetty Memorial Theatre with the Coffs Coast premiere of multi-award winning Iranian documentary Sonita.

The screening will be the first of 72 film screenings running through until January 28th to kick off the film festivities.

Global films make their local debuts

The film festival line-up spans 15 countries from around the globe, with many direct from the world festival circuit, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Sundance, and Berlinale.

Many of the films will be NSW Regional premieres with the first opportunity to see them outside of the cities in Coffs Harbour.

Epic scenes in Call of the Surf.

Call of the Surf

SWIFF hears the call and celebrates surf films as they were meant to be seen- on the big screen.

With local heroes, high performance and freesurfing pros, to icons of old timey ripping.

Access All Ares is a popular part of SWIFF

Film For Everyone

The Access All Areas event (11am, Jan 19) includes live performances, a short film program, and is free to attend thanks to Community Care Options.

Access All Areas promotes social inclusion by bringing people from all walks of life together through film.

SWIFF will feature the Real Stories documentary screenings.

Real Life Stories

SWIFF celebrates the documentary form with Voice and Vision, a selection of some of the best international and Australian non-fiction stories from the powerful to the unprecedented and the downright peculiar.

SWIFF will shine a light on the local film industry.

Spotlight on Local Film Industry

SWIFF plays host to Industry Connect (3pm, Jan 23), a networking and information event for local filmmakers at festival hub, Element Bar. The event, presented by Arts Mid North Coast, includes an industry presentation from Ken Crouch (Screen Works) and refreshments.

The female pioneers of film will be honoured.

Female Pioneers

SWIFF offers a collection of personal stories from award-winning female directors and pioneers of the industry, including AWGIE-Award winning guests of the festival.

SWIFF looks to the future of film. Aaron Petersen

Face the Change

The revolution is here! Face the Change is not only the theme of SWIFF 2017 but a program strand dedicated to young and exciting voices, storytellers and changemakers of cinema.

Matthew Deans

Titans of Tease for Closing Night

SWIFF 2017 comes to a close on January 28 - and it's ending on a note a bit risqué.

The Closing Night film, League of Exotique Dancers, will be accompanied by a live Burlesque performance at the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

The crowd-pleaser chronicles the lives of the trailblazers of Burlesque, who lit up the stage in the 1960s and 1970s.

For the full Program and Tickets visit www.swiff.com.au, download the free SWIFF 2017 mobile app or call the Jetty Theatre 6652 8088.