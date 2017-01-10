Lifeguards urge swimmers to think to reduce further risks

THINK FIRST: Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath urged people to think before reacting to someone at risk in the water.

IN CASE of an emergency, think rather than react.

This is the message Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath wants to get out after beach-goers attempted a rescue but ended up needing to be rescued themselves at Park Beach.

"During the Christmas week there was an incident where a young child was caught in the outgoing tide near the mouth of Coffs Creek and a number of people jumped in to help, but ended up needing to get rescued themselves because they didn't have any flotation devices,” he said.

"We totally understand the impulse to help in a situation like that, but we would urge people to respond, not react.

"Responding, not just reacting is the way to help save lives.”

Greg said people should first alert lifeguards if possible.

If it looked like they would need to go in the water to do a rescue themselves, Greg said they should grab a flotation device before they entered the water.

Parents were also reminded to keep a close eye on their children, with a lifeguards attending a number of close calls which involved unsupervised children.

After the number of recent drownings across NSW over the holiday period, Greg also highlighted water safety programs Ocean Safety Surfer Award (OSSA) and Ocean Safety Awareness Award (OSAA).

"We've trained thousands of kids over the years from schools from a wide area, including many inland places that little experience of the ocean,” he said.

"We also run special courses for recent migrants and former refugees who may not have even seen the ocean before they moved here.

"But the people most likely to drown, according to national statistics, are actually men aged between 25 and 45.”

Greg called for local groups to register to to one of the water safety courses offered by lifeguards.

"The cost is minimal and it's just for one day, but they could help save many lives,” he said.

If you are interested in taking part in an OSSA or OSAA, phone 0428 285 073.