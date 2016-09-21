21°
News

Lifeguard has safety message ahead of holidays

Keagan Elder
| 21st Sep 2016 5:30 AM
STAY SAFE: Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath urges beach goers to stay safe these school holidays.
STAY SAFE: Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath urges beach goers to stay safe these school holidays. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IN A bid to reduce rescue statistics on the coast, Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath told swimmers they needed to heed simple advice.

With the school holidays just around the corner, Mr Hackfath expected the beaches to get busier and urged people to follow simple steps to avoid becoming another statistic.

He said Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguards performed 46 rescues last financial year but many could have been avoided.

"Out of those 46 rescues, all but one of those incidents were outside of the flags," Mr Hackfath said.

"It's a terrible statistic."

Mr Hackfath said conditions on the coast could change dramatically from day to day, with the change of swell direction.

While he said the sand banks were good at the moment it was still important beach goers were cautious in the water.

Most importantly, Mr Hackfath urged swimmers to stay between the patrolled flags.

If swimmers found themselves swimming at an un-patrolled beach Mr Hackfath said they should go out in the water with at least one flotation device, such as a surf or body board.

"Never attempt a rescue without a flotation device, it's too hard," he said.

Mr Hackfath also said swimmers should not swim at dawn or dusk and should avoid tidal river mouths.

For the most up-to-date beach conditions, Mr Hackfath urged swimmers to speak to the lifeguard on patrol.

In the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2016, it was reported 96 people people drowned in NSW over the 2015/16 financial year.

Beaches accounted for almost a third of drowning deaths (31%) in NSW. Beaches accounted for 23% of drownings country-wide.

NSW had the most drownings in the 2015/16 financial year followed by Queensland (66); Victoria (43); Western Australia (37); Northern Territory (14); South Australia (13); Tasmania (9); Australian Capital Territory (2).

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour, coffs harbour lifeguards, drowning, greg hackfath, royal life saving national drowning report, safety, swimming

Biker revs up for charity

Biker revs up for charity

Determined to avoid the negative stigma associated with bikie gangs, a Coffs Harbour motorcyclist is steering his club in a positive direction.

Buskers ready to entertain

It's only four more sleeps until the 2016 Buskers Festival hits town

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.

Federal Court challenge could overturn Baird's greyhound racing ban

Lifeguard has safety message ahead of holidays

STAY SAFE: Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath urges beach goers to stay safe these school holidays.

Reduce risks on the beach by following this advice

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Latest deals and offers

Buskers ready to entertain

Buskers ready to entertain

IT'S only four more sleeps until the 2016 Buskers Festival hits town.

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Too Good To Pass Up...

14 Bailey Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $435,000

3 bedroom home on a 720m2 corner block with a covered front verandah and wrap-around, north-facing patio overlooking the back yard and pleasant bush views.

City centre cutie!

43b Gundagai Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $369,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Are you and investor looking for a fantastic CBD location that is within walking distance to sought after public schooling? Are you a...

Sophisticated Home with a Stunning Rural Backdrop

17 Highlander Drive, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 2 2 $675,000

One to impress the most fastidious buyer, this home blends city convenience with a rural outlook to create a truly special opportunity not to be missed.

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $365,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

Buy Separately or Together

1/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $370,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 2 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Designed for an Active Beachside Lifestyle

115 Bluff Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $725,000

Positioned perfectly behind Shelly's Beach, is the ultimate beachside family home in one of the most sought after beachside neighbourhoods. Just 4 years old, its...

Sensational Residence, Ocean Views &amp; Beach Lifestyle...

83/8 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 3 2 $750,000

With sensational views across the ocean to Split Solitary and South Solitary Islands, 180 metres to the beach and close proximity to Coffs Harbour, you must put...

Luxury Beachfront Investment Villa...

56/2 Firman Dr, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 3 1 $395,000

3 bedroom, air-conditioned and fully furnished luxury spa villa at Breakfree Resort Aanuka right on popular Diggers Beach in Coffs Harbour. With a guaranteed...

A lazy, luxurious beachside life awaits!

26 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Sapphire Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll to...

Channel your beach house style with this captivating Jetty home!

9 Jarrett Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 Auction

Exuding the inviting aura of a modern beach house, this 'feel good' home is desirably positioned to provide panoramic ocean and hinterland views...and all just a...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park