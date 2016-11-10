Life-saving gift for seniors' centre

HEARTFELT APPRECIATION: Members from the Woolgoolga Senior Citizens Centre with the new defibrillator.

WITH the health and well-being of the community in mind, the number of defibrillators in Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches has risen.

The Woolgoolga Senior Citizens Centre was identified as a place in need of a defibrillator in the area.

A month ago, Woolgoolga Lions Club used a Lions Centenary Grant to help the centre purchase one for its rooms.

Ron Whelan from Woolgoolga Senior Citizens Centre said the organisation was extremely thankful for the support as it would have "struggled to raise the money” on its own.

Defibrillation is the deliverance of a therapeutic dose of electric current to the heart - a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac problems such as irregular heartbeats.

The device is designed for use by the general public, although it is good to have training on its operation.

The centre will be holding a training session next week on how to use the defibrillator and community members are welcome to attend.

For more information, phone the Senior Citizens Centre 6654 7311.

The Lions Club said defibrillators were also located locally at: