Letters to the Editor, Wednesday, September 14

There in my time of need

I RECENTLY had a horrific experience at Park Beach Plaza car park when I inadvertently pulled the 'boot' of my new car down but my head got in the way and there was a 'burst' of blood in my eyes from an injury so that I couldn't see where I was going. I luckily had a lovely lady called Shona help me to navigate from the cark park to where my husband was waiting.

Thank you Shona.

Jennifer Cutajar

Moonee Beach.

Dont wear a hajib in public?

IS this the debate we really need to have?

Last time I looked, we lived in a democracy in which we could do, say, and wear what we liked as long as it was within the law and respected standards of public decency.

Do we really want to live in a country where lone women are are abused in public, in front of their kiddies, by Aussies defending Aussie values and the Aussie culture and way of life, whatever these mean today, because she is wearing a simple head covering?

The writer's "I don't condone, but..." is negated by his advice that muslin women simply shouldn't do it. Muslims account for about 2% of our population. In regional areas, it is much, much less.

Why the fear and loathing?

Paul Hemphill

Bellingen

The children no on else wanted

WITHIN the residential care sector, Wundarra Services is known as the service that takes children that no one else wants.

Neglected and abused by their parents, rejected by the foster care system, these are the kids that youth refuges and youth homeless shelters won't take either.

Sometimes they come to Wundarra after doing their time in youth detention.

No other care agency will give them a bed. They don't go to school because they have been expelled from school. This is not the case with all Wundarra clients, but many.

They often have a history of traumatic abuse. Not in all cases, but often.

Many are Aboriginal children, but not all. They are responsible for their actions.

They are not responsible for the often horrific abuse perpetrated on them by adults when they were young children.

Defunding Wundarra will inevitably mean more kids put up in motel rooms while FaCS tries to find them a bed. It will mean more kids locked up in detention centres at the same time that we are trying to reduce the number of kids, especially Aboriginal kids, in detention.

Aboriginal children are 24 times more likely to be incarcerated than their non-Aboriginal peers.

Are we comfortable with that fact? Australia started as a penal colony.

We seem to be getting a deserved reputation for being very good at locking people up, especially children. I wish we were better known as the country of the fair go.

There are no simple solutions here, but perhaps we can do better by fixing the perceived problems of Wundarra instead of just scrapping it.

Australians also have a reputation fixing things and developing innovative solutions.

Ian Nisbet

Repton

Investigate defunded organisation

CONGRATULATIONS and "thank you", to the Advocate for its expose' of the Wundarra farce of alleged incompetence, crime, sexual assaults and abuses. All at the expense of the taxpayers.

Well done too , to Andrew Fraser for his strong stance to see that the young people will actually be getting appropriate care, from qualified and Police checked carers!

The predicted squeals of " we are the victims here" didn't take long to surface.

The $2.73 million dollars of our taxes to fund what seemed like a Fagin-esque "college of crime" , should now see as much of it recovered as possible to go towards the proper care of those in need. Perhaps even a further investigation on the disbursement of public funds?

Peter Black.

Bonville

Answers needed from MP and police

I FIND it both interesting and disappointing to see our local member go so hard at a local service doing its best to look after kids that our society has abandoned.

He makes no mention of the actual complaints he has received regarding this service.

However it is well known our local police have been the harshest of critics of this service and their clients for many years now. So it's just a coincidence is it then that after recently receiving re-accreditation to provide these services in comes the local member swinging.

He might like to enlighten us as to the role of the police in this abandonment of these children and young people. Kids who have already been abandoned by their parents, their extended families and in some cases their communities. So we will just do it again.

Billy Smith, Bucca