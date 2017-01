CRICKET legend Sir Viv Richards will tell his tale at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

The West Indies batsman, boasting 8540 runs to his name, will be put forward for a Q&A session on March 18.

Coffs Harbour Racing Club chief executive officer Russ Atkinson said Richards gave swagger a new meaning in cricket with his intimidating play.

Bookings are available from the club for $90 a person and includes two drinks and buffet dinner.

For more information phone the club on 66521488.