Learning from the best

AIKIDO: Try out a free mini session this weekend in Woolgoolga.

LOOKING for something a little different to experience this weekend?

Woolgoolga Aikido Dojo has just the thing for you.

It will hold two free mini seminars and they welcome the public to attend.

Aikido is a modern Japanese martial art focusing on using an individual's energy to gain control or to throw away an opponent, rather than punching or kicking.

Techniques are used to redirect an attacking opponent's momentum, emphasising on the dynamics and motion of movement.

Kevin Allen from the Woolgoolga Aikido Dojo has been doing the art for the past 37 years.

He gained his 5th dan black belt seven years ago.

"I hope that people will come and have a look as we're here for the community,” Mr Allen said.

Held today and tomorrow, the seminars will be conducted by a guest 5th dan Aikido Sensei from New Zealand, Billy Orr, local Coffs Harbour region 5th dan Aikido Sensei, Kevin Allen and 4th dan sensei from the Gold Coast, Roland Stettler.

There will be few other high ranking black belt teachers from Armidale, Grafton and Bellingen attending as well, equalling between 150 to 200 years of experience through their combined knowledge.

This unique gathering will be the most black belts the Woolgoolga Aikido Dojo has ever had on the mat at any one time since opening in May this year.

Those interested are welcome to come along and learn from these well trained and experienced people.

Seminars are held today, from 2pm to 4.30pm and tomorrow, from 9am and noon.

Come along and enjoy a free seminar at the Dojo.

It is located at 8 Hawke Dr, Woolgoolga.