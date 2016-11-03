Learning essential skills

ARE you gaining skills in the hope of finding work in the Woolgoolga area?

Fifteen Key Employment clients have been given the opportunity to complete a certificate II in Horticulture.

The TAFE course has been designed to help clients gain skills, increasing their chances to find work in the Woolgoolga area.

Held at the Woopi Community Gardens, students will learn about horticulture and be able to apply learnt skills through doing jobs on the premises.

Coordinated by Key Employment, with the help of Novaskill, modules have been changed in the 10 week TAFE course to suit the kind of work people will be able to find in the area.

Clients will be able to gain the qualification without having the difficult barrier of accessing public transport to go to TAFE in Coffs Harbour.

Key Employment consultant, Lisa Nichols said they hope to progress the students on to certificate III after the initial course if not a job on one of the many farms in the Woolgoolga region. The course will consist of mostly hands on work around the gardens and the classroom work will be held in an outdoor setting at Woopi Gardens under the trees.

Work and learning will consist of the construction of a hot house, laying down irrigation pipes and the building and planting of gardens beds, which will be tended to each week through the course.

This will give students the chance to watch the plants grow throughout their time in the course.

As a community garden, Woopi Gardens are excited to have the course happening on their premises as it is what they are all about. The Woopi Gardens hope to have similar projects held at the site in the future.

Garden beds are available this weekend to people who have put their names down to hire for the year.

There are currently 12 beds, and the TAFE students will be creating more throughout their course.

For more information visit Woopi Community Gardens on Facebook.