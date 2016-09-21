21°
News

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

Chris Calcino
| 21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned.
A Federal Court challenge to the NSW greyhound racing ban could see the legislation overturned. R.O'Donnell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FEDERAL Court challenge could overturn Premier Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban for restricting New South Wales people's right to free interstate trade.

The NSW Greyhound Industry Alliance began proceedings on Tuesday, running alongside an existing Supreme Court challenge to the validity of the report that prompted the ban.

NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers' Association chief executive Brenton Scott says the ban encroaches upon Section 92 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of interstate trade.

"The effect of the Greyhound Prohibition Act is to make unlawful in NSW an activity that is legal everywhere else in Australia,” he said.

"If successful, the Federal Court proceedings will invalidate the legislation.”

Former solicitor-general David Bennett, who won 75 of his 85 cases in the role, will argue for the industry in the Federal Court.

Mr Scott said both legal cases would be pursued to completion.

"The difference is that these Federal Court proceedings challenge the Act itself, whereas our action in the Supreme Court challenges the McHugh Report which formed the basis for the government's decision,” he said.

"We will continue to fight the legislation through all the channels available to us.”

Deputy Premier Troy Grant has denied reports he told party-mates he may be forced to resign if the Nationals lost the November by-election.

Orange has been one of the Nationals' safest seats - the party won the last election with a margin of 71% to 29% - but the decision to back the Liberals' greyhound ban has made the Nationals' position look a little less secure.

Mr Grant is facing dissent from within his own party, with Nationals MPs Andrew Fraser and Katrina Hodgkinson boycotting party room meetings last week over the ban.

Ms Hodgkinson and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis were sacked as parliamentary secretaries after they voted against the ban in August.

Rumours of the state's foremost greyhound track, Wentworth Park in Sydney, being sold off to apartment developers have also been denied.

Reports on 2GB radio spoke of three major developers in talks on Monday with the Baird Government about building a 360-unit complex.

The premier's office has denied the rumour, reiterating that any tracks currently on Crown land would be kept for public use.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ban, brenton scott, federal court, greyhound, mike baird, niall blair, racing, supreme court, wentworth park

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

Lawyers sink teeth into Baird's greyhound ban

A FEDERAL Court challenge could overturn Premier Mike Baird's greyhound racing ban for restricting New South Wales' right to free interstate trade.

Country Cup draw favours Coffs Harbour

IT'S ON AGAIN: Coffs Harbour will play its first McDonalds Country Cup match of the summer on November 20.

Coffs Harbour DCA given an easy passage to Country Cup third round

Rotary golf day all for good causes

Avid golfers from around the Coffs Coast prior to teeing off at last year's Coffs City Rotary Charity Golf Day.

The time to swing a club for a number of good causes is nearly here.

Prison escapee arrested after police cars rammed

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

Man escapes West Kempsey correctional facility

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Jimmy Barnes names date for North Coast show

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will be performing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in December.

Legendary rocker to bring his story to local stage

Latest deals and offers

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game.

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still close to all the convenience of town...

19 Parkwood Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 6 $749,000

...then we have found the home for you! Set on approximately 3 acres, with State Forest as two of your boundaries, this appealing home will cater to all your needs...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new Coral home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has...

Buy Separately or Together

1/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $370,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 2 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Buy Separately or Together

2/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 3 1 2 $410,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 3 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

A rare offering...with so many options!

81 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Auction

Currently DA approved to build your dream home and zoned R3 for multi - unit development (STCA) this 1050sqm block is indeed a rare offering located midway between...

&quot;Idyllic Rural Lifestyle&quot;

281 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 7 $799,000

This exceptional property offers an idyllic lifestyle, spectacular views and an opportunity for horses, cattle and motorbikes. Set proudly from this commanding...

&quot;A Surprise Package&quot;

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $390,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale