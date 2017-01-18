Large great white shark spotted off popular Coffs beach

DID you see a helicopter flying low over Diggers Beach this morning?

Odds are the pilot was keeping his eyes on a 3.2 metre great white shark.

The shark was reportedly spotted just after 9am according to Dorsal Shark Reports.

There were no swimmers in the area at the time.

Official #SharkReport: NSW - MID NORTH COAST - DIGGERS BEACH. 09:08, 18 Jan 17, 3.2m, Great White, Aerial Survelliance pic.twitter.com/hhWD6Mhslc — Dorsal Shark Reports (@DorsalAus) January 17, 2017

This followed the sighting of a 2.2m bronze whaler off Boambee Beach and a 3m bull shark at the mouth of the Nambucca River yesterday.