Large great white shark spotted off popular Coffs beach

DID you see a helicopter flying low over Diggers Beach this morning?
Odds are the pilot was keeping his eyes on a 3.2 metre great white shark.
The shark was reportedly spotted just after 9am according to Dorsal Shark Reports.
There were no swimmers in the area at the time.
Official #SharkReport: NSW - MID NORTH COAST - DIGGERS BEACH. 09:08, 18 Jan 17, 3.2m, Great White, Aerial Survelliance pic.twitter.com/hhWD6Mhslc— Dorsal Shark Reports (@DorsalAus) January 17, 2017
This followed the sighting of a 2.2m bronze whaler off Boambee Beach and a 3m bull shark at the mouth of the Nambucca River yesterday.
Photo of 3m Bull shark at Nambucca River Entrance Beach #sharksmart pic.twitter.com/xvYyvL8BmO— SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) January 16, 2017