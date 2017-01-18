37°
News

Large great white shark spotted off popular Coffs beach

Keagan Elder
| 18th Jan 2017 2:46 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DID you see a helicopter flying low over Diggers Beach this morning?

Odds are the pilot was keeping his eyes on a 3.2 metre great white shark.

The shark was reportedly spotted just after 9am according to Dorsal Shark Reports.

There were no swimmers in the area at the time.

This followed the sighting of a 2.2m bronze whaler off Boambee Beach and a 3m bull shark at the mouth of the Nambucca River yesterday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  diggers beach editors picks great white shark shark

Tarkeeth Three convicted over battle with "archaic” logging operation

Tarkeeth Three convicted over battle with "archaic” logging...

Two men and a woman have been found guilty of protest action after they attempted to block Forestry Corporation's logging operation at Tarkeeth State Forest.

First Australia Day Award winner announced

NOMINATED: Patrick Mullan, Alisha Phoonie, Scott Rodham, Peta Fairbairn, Darcy Turner, John Mandile, Lesley Schoer, Brian Cottle, Phil Crofts and Glenn Cox. (Bill Mabey and Judy Quickenden not pictured).

Keen cricketer picks up Sportsperson of the Year

Our coastline suburbs offer cheapest beach living in NSW

GOING CHEAP: You can snap up a property at Nambucca Heads for as little as $95,000.

Could you imagine buying a beach property for less than $100,000?

A good man is hard to find girls ... but not in Coffs!

DATING website Elite Singles has added Coffs Harbour to its nationwide map of cities where loyal and trustworthy guys live.

Ladies the secret is out Coffs Harbour is home to trustworthy fellas

Local Partners

251 Lismore Go Fund Me campaigns raise $333,500

CHOICE urges potential donors to research crowdfunding campaigns in case plea for help is a scam

All about style at Ballina show and shine

ALL ABOUT STYLE: Damien Veness, from Boat Harbour, with his 1955 DeSoto which he showed at the North Coast Street Machine's Show and Shine in Ballina last Sunday.

Damien Veness was keen to restore a car with style

Last chance to enter for early bird bcu tri tickets

BE QUICK: Early bird ticket sales for the bcu Coffs Kids Triathlon close on Friday.

Enter now for the best-priced start to the bcu Coffs Kids Tri

See the historical heritage horses

OPEN DAY: Enjoy a day out learning or finding your next dream horse from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc. open day.

Ready, set, go for this Australia Day run

PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach.

Put your new year's resolution of getting fit to test at this run

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

Ruby Rose's gruelling training regimen to get xXx ready

SHE makes it look easy, but the effort that went into preparing Ruby Rose for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage was anything but.

Why Emma Watson turned down Cinderella

Emma Watson in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

HARRY Potter star has standards when it comes to Disney princesses.

Wonder Woman a ‘disjointed disaster’, says DC insider

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

INSIDER says the much-hyped blockbuster will disappoint.

Kid nails Swift impersonation

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor nails Taylor Swift impersonation on the Philippine talent show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.

TAYLOR Swift has a seven-year-old doppelganger.

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande

Not everyone was impressed with Grande’s self-proclaimed work ethic

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 6 2 2 $830,000

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,340,000

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Location plus, 2 living areas, 4 car garage and enviable views...

21 Lyle Campbell Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 4 $550,000 ...

Location, layout and leisure; they're the features we all want and this four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home has all those lifestyle essentials covered. Elevated to...

Prime position in Korora...

40 Norman Hill Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000 ...

Enjoy golden sands, blue skies and the scenic charm of a beautiful coastline, all just an easy walk from this exceptional beachside home situated just three houses...

Start out in style...retire in comfort

2/1 Korora School Road, Korora 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $365,000 ...

Whether starting out or ready to retire you'll appreciate the space and location this townhouse affords. With 3 generous bedrooms, spacious living area with...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Stunning home - walk to beach and shopping...

3 Moonee Creek Drive, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Step into this beautiful, recently built home and discover the perfect home with nothing to do but enjoy! Spacious open plan living looking out to a private...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Our coastline suburbs offer cheapest beach living in NSW

GOING CHEAP: You can snap up a property at Nambucca Heads for as little as $95,000.

Could you imagine buying a beach property for less than $100,000?

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!