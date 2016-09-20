Labor: Boost ICAC's power to prosecute corrupt pollies

NSW Premier Mike Baird has been called on to give ICAC more power to prosecute corrupt politicians.

OPPOSITION Leader Luke Foley has sent a letter to Premier Mike Baird calling for the Independent Commission Against Corruption to have greater powers to declare dodgy politicians corrupt.

ICAC's recent inquiry found dozens of New South Wales politicians, developers and political staffers had purposely tried to evade election laws banning developer donations.

But Mr Foley said a provision in the Election Funding Authority Act meant most would escape criminal charges.

Charges were only recommended for former Labor minister Joe Tripodi, former Liberal MP Chris Hartcher, former Liberal MP Andrew Cornell and his wife Samantha Brookes, former Liberal staffer Timothy Koelma, and businessmen Timothy Gunasinghe and William Saddington.

Current laws mean charges can only be laid for offences that took place in the past three years.

Labor has also called for politicians to be stripped of superannuation entitlements if found guilty of misconduct in public office.

"Disgraced former politician Eddie Obeid is still receiving taxpayer funded superannuation despite being found guilty of misconduct in office," a statement from Mr Foley's office said.

"The amendment would help restore public faith that parliamentarians are abiding by the laws that they write."

Labor floated the idea of removing the time limit on retrospective corruption charges in 2014 but the government voted it down.

"These loopholes must be closed to ensure the public can have full confidence in the parliament and democracy," Mr Foley said.

"It's the role of politicians to restore the public's faith in the system. The people of NSW would welcome a commitment from Mr Baird and me to work together to address these issues."

