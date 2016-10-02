25°
Sport

Kids kick up their heels

1st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
The FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicks off at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Monday.
The FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicks off at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Monday. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AUSTRALIA'S most esteemed junior football tournament kicks off on Monday with more than 450 of the country's best young male footballers in the 13 years and 14 years age divisions set to participate in the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys.

Played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the five-day tournament marks 10 years since the event was first held in Coffs Harbour.

This year's event will see a record number of local players competing.

Playing in the 13 years age group for the Northern NSW Country team is Cooper Wall, Mabior Garang, Zane Skrtic and Harry O'Garey while Ethan Kendall, Joel Guy, Jean Marie Ngezahayo and Aaron Searle will be donning the Northern NSW Country colours in the 14 years division.

It's the 14 years team that gets action under way on Monday morning with the team playing against Victoria Country at 9am, immediately after the tournament opening ceremony.

NNSWF chief executive officer David Eland said playing among and against the best players in the country provided the talented juniors a chance to start on the path towards possibly playing for the Socceroos in the future.

"With a technical panel consisting of FFA coaching staff in attendance throughout the week, the championships provide young male players with the opportunity for identification for future Australian team camps and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level,” Eland said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium, coffs harbour, ffa, football federation australia, national youth championships, national youth championships for boys, northern nsw football, soccer

Work on next section of Pacific Hwy upgrade to begin

Work on next section of Pacific Hwy upgrade to begin

A GIANT step on the Pacific Hwy upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is set to be taken.

Police nab high speed driver on highway

Police caught a driver on the Pacific Hwy travelling at 170kmh.

Driver caught travelling at high speeds on Pacific Hwy at Glenugie

Change in weather helps fire crews battling bushfire

RFS respond to out of control blaze

Coffs confirmed as final WRC round in 2017

Rally Australia will be the closing round of the FIA World Rally Championship on the Coffs Coast again in 2017.

Coffs Coast to host final round of World Rally Championship in 2017

Local Partners

Change in weather helps fire crews battling bushfire

New Clarence Valley fire starts after Station Creek blaze is brought under control

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

Michelle Manning hangs on to the medal her daughter Nyree won in rowing at a previous transplant games. Michelle and her son are going back to the games representing a donor family after donating Nyree's organs after her death.

MICHELLE Manning still holds Nyree's silver medal with pride

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck has felt "vulnerable" since he became a father, because he feels his brood are even more "vulnerable" and has to protect them.

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Lily Cole on balancing motherhood with acting

Lily Cole thinks she'll be fine balancing her career and motherhood.

Gordon Ramsay's penis stung by a jellyfish

Could you imagine the swearing fit he must have went into?

The New Zealand house that hemp built

Hemp is an amazing substance useful for all kinds of applications

Jason Dundas ready for X Factor debut

The X Factor host Jason Dundas.

NEW season of reality singing show features new host and judges.

Buy Separately or Together

2/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 3 1 2 $410,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 3 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $819,000 ...

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $995,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

Dual living with lovely mountain vista...

8 Nelson Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 3 2 $395,000 ...

In the friendly country village of picturesque Nana Glen a relaxing 23 minutes' drive from Coffs Harbour you'll find this charming home featuring French doors, the...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 Price Range...

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

New Listing

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $475,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Best of both worlds, serenity and close to amenities...

4 Topaz Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, whilst still enjoying local beaches, cafes and restaurants? This 3 bedroom country style home with bull nose...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record