Kids kick up their heels

The FFA National Youth Championships for Boys kicks off at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Monday.

AUSTRALIA'S most esteemed junior football tournament kicks off on Monday with more than 450 of the country's best young male footballers in the 13 years and 14 years age divisions set to participate in the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys.

Played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the five-day tournament marks 10 years since the event was first held in Coffs Harbour.

This year's event will see a record number of local players competing.

Playing in the 13 years age group for the Northern NSW Country team is Cooper Wall, Mabior Garang, Zane Skrtic and Harry O'Garey while Ethan Kendall, Joel Guy, Jean Marie Ngezahayo and Aaron Searle will be donning the Northern NSW Country colours in the 14 years division.

It's the 14 years team that gets action under way on Monday morning with the team playing against Victoria Country at 9am, immediately after the tournament opening ceremony.

NNSWF chief executive officer David Eland said playing among and against the best players in the country provided the talented juniors a chance to start on the path towards possibly playing for the Socceroos in the future.

"With a technical panel consisting of FFA coaching staff in attendance throughout the week, the championships provide young male players with the opportunity for identification for future Australian team camps and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level,” Eland said.