Keep your drones out of air space or be burnt with big fines

CLOSE CALL: A drone illegally entered Gladstone Airport, risking up to $8000 in fines.

FLYING a drone over the beach is fine with authorities but just don't do it over a bushfire, a flight path or anywhere that is going to hinder aircraft.

As the gadgets become increasingly popular, moves are being made to ensure aviation safety be fining drone operators, who hinder aircraft.

As bushfires burned across the state yesterday, there came a strong warning from the Civial Aviation Authority after the penalities drone operators face if they hinder aircraft.

CASA advised it can issue fines for flying a drone in a way that puts aircraft at risk.

Fines can range from $900 to $9000.

"With bush fire grounds buzzing with aircraft flying at low altitudes drones can be a real safety hazard,” a spokesman for CASA said.

"A collision between an aircraft and a drone could cause an accident, with helicopters most at risk.

"Drones flown near bush fires are also likely to force aerial firefighting activities to cease, setting back fire operations and putting the public at greater risk.”

Find out about the drone safety rules.

Remember to fly drones more than 30 metres from people and property, never fly over crowds of people, keep drones in sight at all times, never fly at night and never fly near other aircraft.

Watch a drones and bushfire video.

Detailed information on drones and bushfires.