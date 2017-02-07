Join ranks and learn to rescue

ARE you a dedicated person who enjoys helping others in their time of need?

NSW State Emergency Service is the primary rescue organisation in the area and will be holding an information session for people interested in volunteering and becoming a member.

Members provide road crash, vertical, animal and general rescues as well as support for other emergency services.

Last week, 12 advanced rescue operators spent the day training and reinforcing their skills going over knots and the set up of recovery systems for vertical rescues.

The day involved classroom work and practical hands on revisions to update their skills.

Coffs Harbour City SES currently has 50 members ranging in age from 17 to over 80.

People attending the information session will learn about the history and responsibilities of the NSW SES and its members.

Applications for membership will be available and if an application is completed on the night, people will need to have suitable identification of 100 points on them.

A completed National Police Check Application will also be required.

The night will finish with a sausage sizzle for your chance to meet and chat to current members of the unit.

The information session will be held on Monday, February 13 from 7pm at the unit's headquarters at 29 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

To attend or for more information, contact the duty officer on 6648 7171 or call/SMS 0418 261 409 with your name and contact details.