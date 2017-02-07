31°
News

Join ranks and learn to rescue

Rachel Vercoe | 7th Feb 2017 2:00 PM
JOIN US: Coffs Harbour City SES on a training day.
JOIN US: Coffs Harbour City SES on a training day. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ARE you a dedicated person who enjoys helping others in their time of need?

NSW State Emergency Service is the primary rescue organisation in the area and will be holding an information session for people interested in volunteering and becoming a member.

Members provide road crash, vertical, animal and general rescues as well as support for other emergency services.

Last week, 12 advanced rescue operators spent the day training and reinforcing their skills going over knots and the set up of recovery systems for vertical rescues.

The day involved classroom work and practical hands on revisions to update their skills.

Coffs Harbour City SES currently has 50 members ranging in age from 17 to over 80.

People attending the information session will learn about the history and responsibilities of the NSW SES and its members.

Applications for membership will be available and if an application is completed on the night, people will need to have suitable identification of 100 points on them.

A completed National Police Check Application will also be required.

The night will finish with a sausage sizzle for your chance to meet and chat to current members of the unit.

The information session will be held on Monday, February 13 from 7pm at the unit's headquarters at 29 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

To attend or for more information, contact the duty officer on 6648 7171 or call/SMS 0418 261 409 with your name and contact details.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour city ses park ave recruitment volunteering

NO WARNING: Hit "like skittles" by out-of-control driver

NO WARNING: Hit "like skittles" by out-of-control driver

"THE sooner he's found and brought to justice the better, because someone who drives in such a manner is a danger to man, beast and property."

Man injured after van rolls off Pacific Hwy

The driver, aged in his late teens, was taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus after sustaining a cut.

Male transported to hospital after a Jucy van rolled off highway

Join ranks and learn to rescue

JOIN US: Coffs Harbour City SES on a training day.

ARE you a dedicated person who enjoys helping others?

Claims public housing cuts will impact Coffs Coast

NSW Public Housing.

Public housing cuts will impact Coffs Coast: PSA

Local Partners

How to survive your first year as a Kindergarten parent

Being an organised school parent might not come naturally, but you'll get there

Family's struggle: "We just want to give her the best life we can”

Being diagnosed with Global Development Delay means Annika cannot speak or understand, and she will soon have to learn to walk all over again.

Kedzlie family need support as Annika learns to walk all over again

Countdown is on for 2017's bcu Coffs TRI

BACK AGAIN: Last year's female winner Holly Khan will return to this year's bcu Coffs TRI to try and defend her title.

Overseas athletes billed for this year's triathlon

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

Your Very Own Beachside Resort

19 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000

This sophisticated beach-side retreat combines pure luxury and premier resort style living in one magnificent package. Positioned perfectly to capture superb ocean...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $439,000

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

The affordable dream...

14a Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 1 $389,950

Arguably located in one of the best streets in the area and is convenient to Schools, transport and major shopping. A perfect home for the first home buyer or...

Private, quality, seclusion...

113 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 3 Contact Agent

A superb family home with spectacular views and located close to beaches, shops and estuary. A modern contemporary layout in a private location with a generous...

Charm and Character on 2.4 Acres...

30 East Bank Road, Coramba 2450

House 3 2 3 $569,000

Oozing charm and character and encompassing spectacular valley views from your elevated position this home will offer the new buyer immense potential to create...

Room for the Family, the Horses and the Toys...

29A Gould Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 1 $649,000

An excellent opportunity for those seeking a tree change without the hassle of a long commute. This home is situated just 12 minutes south of Coffs CBD and even...

Sapphire Beachfront Apartment...

37/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $420,000

Located on the third floor of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments to maximise the ocean and island views, this 3 bedroom apartment features large, open plan living and...

Feels Like Home

6 Gundagai Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $429,000

This immaculate 3 bedroom home, is neat as a pin. Lovingly restored its now got a few mod cons, whilst keeping true to its original heritage. A level walk to...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

Rentals fall short

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!