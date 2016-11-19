Rally Australia's Jetty stage proves super special

A spectator's point of view of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia super special stage on the Jetty Foreshores.

ONE of the largest crowds seen at a Rally Australia super special stage on the Coffs Coast has this afternoon taken in the vistas of the world's fastest off-road vehicles framed on the Coffs Harbour waterfront.

The return of Rally Australia's showcase stage to the Jetty Foreshores appears to have been a hit with rally fans.

For media appeal alone the move has proven a masterstroke combining the lure of rally vehicles with the scenic Coffs Harbour coastline in daylight hours.

The WRC event first staged its feature spectator stage on the Jetty in 2011, but due to the inaugural Rally Australia falling in September it was staged as a night-time spectacle.

In preceding years the showcase event shifted to Brelsford Park in the city centre, the Coffs Harbour stadium and Valla as a night stage, before its long anticipated return to the harbour this afternoon.

With Kennards Hire Rally Australia securing the final WRC round on the calendar in November, and with the timing of daylight saving the super special appears to have perfectly captured the appeal of its waterfront setting.

The stunning backdrop of the Coffs coastline met the action of Kennards Hire Rally Australia this afternoon.

Also proving popular with motorsport fans was the addition of a stage around Raleigh Raceway.

Rally Australia shifts back to the tarmac circuit in the morning.

Here's a spectator's point of view of the Destination NSW Super Special Stage on the Jetty Foreshores, which will run again on Saturday afternoon.