Jetty carpark spaces increase

New carpark at the Jetty foreshores is now open to the public.

PARKING at the Coffs Harbour Jetty has been made a little easier with the opening of a new carpark.

Containing 47 spaces, including four for people with disabilities, and 13 parallel spaces on Jordan Esplanade, it is the first section of the planned $9.2 million Jetty4Shores Events and Active Recreation Hub.

Along with the construction of the carpark, the finished works included drainage improvements, landscaping and footpath connections to the walkway.

Kerb and guttering were also installed along Jordan Esplanade next to and opposite the carpark.

"This part of the project was always scheduled to end before the busy Christmas holiday season and the Rally events and I'd like to congratulate all those involved for delivering it on time,” Coffs Harbour Mayor, councillor Denise Knight said.

There is currently detailed design work for the plaza and terraced steps onto Jetty Beach with plans for a board walk linking the plaza to the head of the historic Jetty.

Geotechnical investigations, heritage and environmental assessments are also ongoing, along with the redesign or the existing electrical infrastructure and storm water systems.

These detailed design and environment approvals are scheduled to be completed by the end of the month with construction works expected to begin in the second quarter of 2017.

The Australian Government's Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development's National Stronger Regions Fund is funding half the cost of the $9.2million project.