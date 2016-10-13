21°
News

Jets setting the new Coffs service

13th Oct 2016 3:30 PM
FIRST FLIGHT: Newcastle Jets players will make a return to Coffs Harbour flying into the city onboard FlyPelican next Monday.
FIRST FLIGHT: Newcastle Jets players will make a return to Coffs Harbour flying into the city onboard FlyPelican next Monday. Fly Pelican

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour will welcome the start of an air service to Newcastle with FlyPelican bringing in its first flight next week.

Two of the Newcastle Jets football players will be on board flying into Coffs Harbour on Monday at noon to promote the Jets' Westfield A-League match against Melbourne City at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 27.

FlyPelican is a Newcastle-based independent regional airline that operates a fleet of 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft.

"Without doubt, having a direct air link between Newcastle and Coffs Harbour is going to help boost the region's tourism and business sectors,” the council's director of business services, Andrew Beswick, said.

"It is another plus for the regional airport and gives locals and visitors even more travel choices.”

Daily return services from Newcastle Airport, will take just under 50 minutes flight time, and will operate every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

"A regular passenger air services between Newcastle and Coffs Harbour is long overdue and we are thrilled to be expanding our network,” FlyPelcian CEO Paul Graham said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour-newcastle flights flypelican

A creative, school holiday favourite

A creative, school holiday favourite

Rob and Michelle Stockton coordinate Camp Creative, which is an annual camp mostly run at Bellingen High School in January.

NSW bowler Abbott recounts the day Hughes was felled

INQUEST: A coronial inquest into the death of Phillip Hughes will be held in Sydney this week.

A coronial inquest into the death of Phillip Hughes starts today

One down, but three weeks of exams to go

Almost 1000 students in Coffs Harbour have sat the opening exam of the Higher School Certificate this afternoon.

Students sit opening exam of the HSC

Road repairs on landslip section

The extent of the damage to Pine Creek Way in 2014.

Road repairs on landslip section

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

Sun-drenched character stunner set on a 1227sqm allotment!

56 Raleigh Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 Expressions of...

Old world charm meets spacious modern amenity to form the perfect family home. The home has been well cared for and presents in fine form so you can revere in...

Life&#39;s a beach...

8 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 1 1 $440,000 ...

Looking for an affordable beach lifestyle? Then look no further than 8 Moonee Beach Road, Moonee Beach. This tastefully renovated North facing three bedroom homie...

Boambee Beauty

17 Shaws Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 3 $445,000

This is a very appealing family home in a great location with lots of extras. The home is high set on a 740m2 block and features 3 bedrooms all with built-ins and...

LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE

76/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 1 $210,000

This quality two bedroom manufactured home situated in a quiet street, located in Gateway The Pines Over 55's Lifestyle Park at Woolgoolga. A well maintained home...

Fully Renovated Home Close to CBD and Golf Course...

4a Eeley Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $410,000

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac and just a two minute drive from the CBD is this immaculately presented home. The light filled modern kitchen offers...

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE

74/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $229,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedroom home manufactured by TIMBERLINE HOMES is located in Gateway Lifestyle The...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Village convenience only 750m to the water!

26 Woodhouse Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 1 3 $519,000

This charming brick and tile 3 bedroom home is located in the coastal village of Moonee Beach. From your front door experience the convenience of being able to...

A great block + massive 5 bedroom home = way more bang for your buck!

18 Zara Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $545,000 ...

Privately positioned with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas and 3 toilets this fabulous home is guaranteed to satisfy your desire for quality and your need...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream