Jets setting the new Coffs service

FIRST FLIGHT: Newcastle Jets players will make a return to Coffs Harbour flying into the city onboard FlyPelican next Monday.

COFFS Harbour will welcome the start of an air service to Newcastle with FlyPelican bringing in its first flight next week.

Two of the Newcastle Jets football players will be on board flying into Coffs Harbour on Monday at noon to promote the Jets' Westfield A-League match against Melbourne City at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 27.

FlyPelican is a Newcastle-based independent regional airline that operates a fleet of 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft.

"Without doubt, having a direct air link between Newcastle and Coffs Harbour is going to help boost the region's tourism and business sectors,” the council's director of business services, Andrew Beswick, said.

"It is another plus for the regional airport and gives locals and visitors even more travel choices.”

Daily return services from Newcastle Airport, will take just under 50 minutes flight time, and will operate every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

"A regular passenger air services between Newcastle and Coffs Harbour is long overdue and we are thrilled to be expanding our network,” FlyPelcian CEO Paul Graham said.