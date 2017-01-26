30°
Jets go hard to tackle challenging City game

Keagan Elder
| 26th Jan 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 1:47 PM

NEWCASTLE Jets' skipper Nigel Boogaard said the game against 'in form' Melbourne City would be a challenge tomorrow night.

With the Jets sitting eighth on the Hyundai A-League ladder, Boogaard admitted the Newcastle side was conceding goals too easily but hoped to change it this upcoming game.

Boogaard said playing under the lights at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium would be nice change from the Jets' home stadium McDonald Jones Stadium.

"It's a good environment, it's something different," he said.

"It's nice to change things up again.

"It's different from other stadiums."

 

After hundreds of fans flocked to the open training session this morning, Boogaard was pleased with the turn up and said he would happily return to Coffs Harbour if the FFA approved another game next season.

"There's obviously a massive football community," he said.

Newcastle Jets' head coach Mark Jones said he believed his squad could get the better of Melbourne City despite a disappointing 2-0 loss against the Sydney Wanderers at the weekend.

"I don't think they're (Melbourne City) a fancy team," Jones said.

"We can score against any team on our day."

The Hyundai A-League Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City game kicks off at 7.50pm.

Topics:  coffs harbour football hyundai a-league melbourne city newcastle jets

