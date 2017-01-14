Jay gets the next motocross generation racing

EIGHT time Australian champion Jay Marmont took the time to slow down and help junior riders pick up their speed for today's Hoey Moey Stadium MX.

The Wollongong talent started riding motocross bikes at the age of five and said the younger the rider the better for developing skills on the track.

"You're never too young,” Marmont said.

Under the hot muggy conditions earlier in the week, Marmont ran a group of 25 Coffs junior motocross riders through their paces at the Coffs Harbour Motocross Club track in preparation for today's race.

Marmont was very familiar with the Coffs track, having raced on it for years throughout his career.

"I've raced here as a junior and a senior, I've raced here many times,” he said.

But he decided to take more of a mentor role this year instead of racing to allow him to bring the next generation up to championship winning speed.

Marmont hammered in the importance of a strong start.

"For me, this is where you make the most passes (on the starting stretch),” he said.

The Hoey Moey Stadium MX will be held at the Coffs Showground from 9am, with pros racing at 7pm.