IN FOR A GOOD NIGHT: The Jackass boys are coming to Coffs Harbour for a night off laughs, insults, stories and stunts.

ARE you ready for a night of comedy, insults, stories and stunts?

Four of the Jackass cast are coming to Coffs Harbour for one night only during their Filthy Seppo tour.

The Jackass crew have become a well known group of men performing crazy stunts on MTV in their tv show in the early 2000s.

The show soon took off and became a successful movie franchise with the release of Jackass: the movie, Jackass number two, Jackass 3D and Jackass presents: Bad Grandpa.

Don't miss your chance to see the well known boys Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna, Chris 'Party Boy' Pontius, Preston Lacy and Dave England.

The night will include a mix of stand-up comedy, stunts, stories, insults, observations and much more.

See the boys live on Thursday, February 23 at C.ex Coffs Harbour.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at goo.gl/bo7SW6