It's time to help Santa

GIVING TREE: Mayor Denis Knight, Target Plaza store manager Ray Finch and Elise Crofts from the Uniting Church Coffs Harbour with Target staff.

JUST like plum pudding, prawns and presents, Christmas on the Coffs Coast includes digging deep and helping out those who are doing it tough.

For 25 years, UnitingCare and Target have partnered to brighten the lives of thousands of Australians at Christmas through their annual Christmas Appeal and this is year is no different.

Through the generosity of Target customers, organisers hope to raise $1.5 million to support community service programs run by UnitingCare. A few dollars could help women and children fleeing domestic violence, people seeking emergency relief or children in foster care.

Local UnitingCare coordinator, Elise Crofts said 2016 has been a really tough year for families facing issues of unemployment and increasing living costs.

"Fortunately we have so many generous people in our community and we're relying on them to dig deep, show compassion and support our appeal this Christmas," Elise said.

One in eight Australians live in poverty and many of these people turn to UnitingCare to put food on the table, buy gifts for their children and provide temporary accommodation over Christmas.

This year UnitingCare and Target are again calling on shoppers to give generously by purchasing gift tags for $1 or giving an unwrapped gift for local families in need this Christmas.

UnitingCare and Target are asking shoppers to donate an unwrapped gift by dropping if off at their local Target Christmas tree at the front of store. A small gift will help assist thousands of families who struggle to celebrate Christmas.

Target's Managing Director Guy Russo said it's an important time of year to give back.

"We are so pleased to be partnering again with UnitingCare's 25th Christmas appeal," Guy said.

"Our stores love being part of this program as it touches so many disadvantaged families across Australia,."

The UnitingCare and Target Christmas Appeal is on now at all Target stores across the country until December 24.

Shoppers are encouraged to drop off unwrapped gifts under the Target Christmas or purchase a $1 bauble gift tag at the checkout. All proceeds to UnitingCare Christmas Appeal.