29°
News

It's time to help Santa

9th Nov 2016 4:00 AM
GIVING TREE: Mayor Denis Knight, Target Plaza store manager Ray Finch and Elise Crofts from the Uniting Church Coffs Harbour with Target staff.
GIVING TREE: Mayor Denis Knight, Target Plaza store manager Ray Finch and Elise Crofts from the Uniting Church Coffs Harbour with Target staff. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

JUST like plum pudding, prawns and presents, Christmas on the Coffs Coast includes digging deep and helping out those who are doing it tough.

For 25 years, UnitingCare and Target have partnered to brighten the lives of thousands of Australians at Christmas through their annual Christmas Appeal and this is year is no different.

Through the generosity of Target customers, organisers hope to raise $1.5 million to support community service programs run by UnitingCare. A few dollars could help women and children fleeing domestic violence, people seeking emergency relief or children in foster care.

Local UnitingCare coordinator, Elise Crofts said 2016 has been a really tough year for families facing issues of unemployment and increasing living costs.

"Fortunately we have so many generous people in our community and we're relying on them to dig deep, show compassion and support our appeal this Christmas," Elise said.

One in eight Australians live in poverty and many of these people turn to UnitingCare to put food on the table, buy gifts for their children and provide temporary accommodation over Christmas.

This year UnitingCare and Target are again calling on shoppers to give generously by purchasing gift tags for $1 or giving an unwrapped gift for local families in need this Christmas.

UnitingCare and Target are asking shoppers to donate an unwrapped gift by dropping if off at their local Target Christmas tree at the front of store. A small gift will help assist thousands of families who struggle to celebrate Christmas.

Target's Managing Director Guy Russo said it's an important time of year to give back.

"We are so pleased to be partnering again with UnitingCare's 25th Christmas appeal," Guy said.

"Our stores love being part of this program as it touches so many disadvantaged families across Australia,."

The UnitingCare and Target Christmas Appeal is on now at all Target stores across the country until December 24.

Shoppers are encouraged to drop off unwrapped gifts under the Target Christmas or purchase a $1 bauble gift tag at the checkout. All proceeds to UnitingCare Christmas Appeal.

Coffs Coast Advocate
It's time to help Santa

It's time to help Santa

JUST like plum pudding, prawns and presents, Christmas on the Coffs Coast includes digging deep and helping out those who are doing it tough.

Diggers go four from four in first grade

BIG HIT: Diggers' Ty Adams.

Diggers continue undefeated run in first grade

Coffs runner crosses finish to New York marathon with PB

2015 North Coast Road Running champion Leah Fitzgerald.

Coffs Coast runner finishes dream race with PB time

CBD road has opened

The Duke St extension has opened to traffic to ease congestion in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

New road opens to traffic in Coffs Harbour city centre.

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 19th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

DECEASED ESTATE

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 2 2 Auction 26th...

If you have been searching for a property with unlimited potential then this 4 bedroom home is an ideal restoration project. Why pay for someone else's renovation...

But wait... There&#39;s more!

5 Doncaster Place, Hyland Park 2448

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Sure, this three bedroom, double garage, rendered brick and tile home is pretty special with its lounge, dining and entertaining deck all enjoying views of the...

Rural Garden Retreat

697 Bellingen Road, Missabotti 2449

House 3 1 2 $569,000

Ideal artists retreat or executive home. This impressive modern north facing property is a true "Garden of Eden". The spectacular, low maintenance garden is a...

&quot;I Need A Makeover&quot;

38 East Bank Rd, Coramba 2450

House 3 2 1 $239,000

Positioned in the friendly village of Coramba this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the renovator that wants to break into the strong local property market. The...

Desirable Jetty living...

11/8-10 Camperdown Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $855,000

Perched with 180 degree views of the ocean, jetty and marina, this premier north/east facing apartment represents one of only a few opportunities to secure...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

Stunning ocean views, spacious and beachside...

2/10-14 Daintree Drive, Korora 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

You can live the quiet beachside life here at "7 Opals". This 303m2 townhouse is ready and waiting for you to simply move in, unpack and enjoy. Walk along the...

767m2 Zoned Medium Density Residential...

244a Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $495,000

Zoned for possible uses such as units, childcare, seniors housing, churches and many more, plus very high profile area for businesses. Could achieve a rental...

Conveniently Located Townhouse - Wallk to CBD

3/80 Azalea Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000

Offering a lifestyle of convenience and low maintenance living, this well presented property which benefits from an extra office/bedroom, is situated in a small...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!