It's show and shine time

24th Jan 2017 3:00 AM
Showing her skills: Kym Ferrington is hoping to take out the zone title and represnt the Coffs Coast.
Showing her skills: Kym Ferrington is hoping to take out the zone title and represnt the Coffs Coast.

WILL this be the year a Coffs Harbour Showgirl takes out the big award?

Local showgirl Kym Ferrington is participating in the regional Showgirl Competition; this year being held on the Coffs Coast.

Competing against 18 other zones for the zone title, showgirls participate in an interview with a panel of three judges followed by a luncheon before the evening activities when entrants will be put to the test and asked questions on stage in front of an audience.

This is not a beauty pageant. Judging is based on personality, confidence, ambitions/goals, general knowledge, rural knowledge, presentation, and diction/speech.

Winning Showgirls receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Sydney Royal Show in April and invited to a State Final Presentation.

All Showgirls will participate in tasks such as presenting prizes in agricultural events as well as attending charity events and hospital visits.

The aim of the Showgirl Competition is to find a person most suited to represent young rural women of NSW during her term as, The Land Sydney Royal Showgirl.

If you would like to support Kym by attending the regional dinner at Pacific Bay Resort on February 4, contact Karen Luke 0409 076 339 for tickets.

If you would like to enter Coffs Harbour Showgirl for 2017 contact Mel Crossland at melgcrossland@gmail.com

On top of the world...

