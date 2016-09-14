'It's not over until the fat lady sings,' says Cr Knight

Denise Knight Q&A:

INCUMBENT mayor of Coffs Harbour Denise Knight has maintained a strong lead in the mayoral contest so far holding 28.26% of the formal vote as of this morning.

While her lead is strong, Cr Knight isn't celebrating just yet referring to the famous saying, 'it's not over until the fat lady sings' as she waits for the official word on whether she has or hasn't retained Coffs Harbour's top job.

The Advocate sat down with Cr Knight to gauge her thoughts on her campaign and her vision for the incoming council.

CCA: Are you confident you'll retain your position as mayor of Coffs Harbour?

DK: I don't like to get ahead of myself, I'll wait until the count is in it's not over until the fat lady sings. I congratulate everybody now even before it's over the line just to say it's great to see everybody putting their hand up, you've all done a great job. Good luck to them all.

CCA: There is a mood in the community that the council has been dysfunctional, do you think this is true?

DK: This is my third election, in 2008 they said the council before was dysfunctional, in 2012 they said the council before was dysfunctional and in 2016 they're saying the council before is dysfunctional. Define dysfunctional, you are going to have people who disagree and have different personalities . We can only improve, that's all I can say. Where we dysfunctional? There were blocks, it was 5-4, 5-4 a lot of the time and I was on the four.

CCA: Are you confident the incoming council will be more cohesive?

DK:We can only hope to improve and having some fresh people in with fresh eyes, fresh debate, it can only work in the community's favour and that's what it's all about, it's not about what I think and what the guy next to me thinks. It's about what is best for Coffs Harbour and that is what we need to keep in our minds all the time.

CCA: What has the previous council achieved under your leadership?

DK: I think that in the last four years the one thing I've really taken arts and culture from zero to hero. People are now talking about the arts and what we can do to improve, bringing festivals here. The blues was another big thing we achieved in the four years, the rally is still going, the foreshores is on the way, the Duke St extension, the new set of lights on Gordon St/Harbour Dr. The skate park which was was a real feather in our caps I believe because there were a lot of young people saying: 'there's nothing for us, there's nothing for us'.

CCA: What is your vision for the next four years?

DK: I want to finish everything we started, finish the foreshores, the art gallery and library are vetted down for Gordon St. We need to get back to some of our basics, we need to get our roads all sorted out. We need get some curbing and guttering in a lot of the places on the Northern Beaches, so we need to get back back to basics .