It's astounding, time is fleeting

GRAB your friends and head down to the Coffs Harbour Racecourse this weekend for the first Coffs Pop Up Drive-in Cinema.

Screening tomorrow night, the action-packed movie marathon starts at 6pm with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, followed by the cheeky anti-superhero, Deadpool at 9.15pm and from 11.45pm, the hilarious late night horror-comedy, Evil Dead 2.

For musical fans, don't miss the drive-in sing-a-long on Sunday from 6pm with Grease (including a live performance from Grease the Musical cast members before the film).

Then put on your fishnets for the one and only Rocky Horror Picture Show - complete with audience participation, from 8.45pm.

The Coffs Harbour Pop-up Drive-in will be beamed through FM car radios and also includes community stalls, with food and drink available for purchase on-site.

All tickets are pre-purchased and only available online at www.swiff.com.au. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

For more information on movie session times, drive-in tips and The Rocky Horror Picture Show audience participation guide, see the website.